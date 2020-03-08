Solstein Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. InterXion makes up 5.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in InterXion were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in InterXion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in InterXion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in InterXion by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of InterXion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:INXN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a 12 month low of $61.88 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

