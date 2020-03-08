Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Anglo American’s score:

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock remained flat at $$24.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAUKF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.