Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gray Television earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Gray Television’s ranking:

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Gray Television has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.