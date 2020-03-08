SounDAC Trading Down 77.8% This Week (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded down 77.8% against the dollar. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $63,763.00 and approximately $62,073.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001919 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

