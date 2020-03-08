South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on South State in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get South State alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $24,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after buying an additional 63,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,257,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. South State has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.