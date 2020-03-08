S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.06. 2,513,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,346. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $194.95 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

