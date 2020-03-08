Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.08 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1,531.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

