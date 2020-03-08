Spiking (SPIKE) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $686,779.00 and $1.11 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

