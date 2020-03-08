SportyCo One Day Trading Volume Tops $60.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 2% against the US dollar. SportyCo has a total market cap of $86,876.00 and $60.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, Kucoin and ChaoEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

