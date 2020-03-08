Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Stag Industrial worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

