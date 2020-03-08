Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Stamps.com reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.39. 389,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $185.20. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

