Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,975 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.76% of Standex Int’l worth $27,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Standex Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex Int’l in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

SXI stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $765.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Standex Int’l Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.