Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) is Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the quarter. Stewart Information Services comprises about 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 1.35% of Stewart Information Services worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 142.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

STC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 168,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,832. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 5,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $235,439.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $991,404.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $227,538. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.