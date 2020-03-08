StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $171.00

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $60,996.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. In the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,910,595 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

