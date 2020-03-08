SunContract (SNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.09 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. SunContract has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $235,125.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One SunContract token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SunContract

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org.

Buying and Selling SunContract

SunContract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

