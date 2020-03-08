Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,080 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHO. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.71%.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

