SureRemit Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $2,065.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co.

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

