Swan Global Investments LLC Sells 132,567 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Swan Global Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,567 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. 35,866,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,747,082. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33.

