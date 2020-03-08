SwiftCash Reaches Market Cap of $53,212.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $53,212.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000306 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 117,393,276 coins and its circulating supply is 116,672,845 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

