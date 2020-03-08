Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,321 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $218,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. 12,969,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $289.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

