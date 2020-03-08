Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,908 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Target worth $63,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

