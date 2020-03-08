Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 496.25 ($6.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TED shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,869 ($24.59). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 508.88.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

