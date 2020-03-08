Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $53.89 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

