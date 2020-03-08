THEKEY Trading Down 20.5% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $13,505.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,840,972,902 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

