Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 134.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.17. 1,922,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,451. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.