Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,801 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $311.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.79 and a 200-day moving average of $307.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.