Thunder Token (TT) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and $2.52 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.