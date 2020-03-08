Titan Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $11,105.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 903,887,386 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

