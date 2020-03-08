TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,234 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of TiVo worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TiVo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,975,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 193,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TiVo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TiVo by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 700,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 293,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TiVo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TIVO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. TiVo Corp has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.07.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIVO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

