Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.81.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $252.94 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $173.60 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 112.42, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total transaction of $897,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,905,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,466 shares of company stock valued at $65,600,642 over the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,046,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.