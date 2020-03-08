TransferCoin (TX) Price Down 12.6% This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Upbit. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $46,148.00 and $227.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,293,800 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

