Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will report sales of $8.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.12 billion and the lowest is $7.96 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.60 billion to $33.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.92 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $117.38 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

