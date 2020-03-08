Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,380 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,708 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.56% of Tripadvisor worth $23,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

