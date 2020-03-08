TrueDeck 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,244.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $198,471.00 and approximately $20,244.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

