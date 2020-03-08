TrueFlip Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,783.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,783.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

