TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0148 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $97,611.00 and $388.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

