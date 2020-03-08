TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

AT stock opened at C$1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a 52 week low of C$1.07 and a 52 week high of C$1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 million and a P/E ratio of -11.61.

