Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.74. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 214,638 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after buying an additional 259,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after buying an additional 392,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.