Typerium Price Down 77.9% This Week (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 75.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Typerium has traded down 77.9% against the dollar. One Typerium token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Typerium has a market cap of $147,676.00 and $91.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,618,994,102 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

