U Network Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $256,477.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About U Network

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC, HADAX, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

