Ubiq Market Cap Reaches $3.52 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $2,946.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

