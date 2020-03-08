UChain Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One UChain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. UChain has a market capitalization of $40,113.00 and $24,682.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UChain

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

