Ultimate Secure Cash Price Hits $0.0214 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $221,710.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

