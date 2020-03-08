Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to post $37.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the lowest is $33.85 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $18.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $184.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.19 million to $201.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.97 million, with estimates ranging from $230.52 million to $345.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

