UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

UMH opened at $15.28 on Friday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.67 and a beta of 0.70.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

