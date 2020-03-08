UNICORN Token Market Cap Hits $116,882.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $116,882.00 and approximately $4,427.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 299% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

