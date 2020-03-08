Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce $5.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $22.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $23.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

