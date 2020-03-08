United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report sales of $18.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.30 billion and the lowest is $17.78 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $17.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $77.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.66 billion to $78.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $82.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $115.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.