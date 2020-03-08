Universa 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $452.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Universa has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. Universa has a market cap of $3.60 million and $452.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

