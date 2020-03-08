Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Urban Outfitters worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after buying an additional 1,127,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 523,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 188.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 247,278 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $4,099,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

